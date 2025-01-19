Should I Stay or Should I Go?

By Joanie Juster–

The social media landscape as we know it has been in turmoil for quite a while, especially since a certain multibillionaire turned Twitter into “X,” which quickly degraded from the go-to platform for sharing news and ideas into a hate-filled free-for-all.

On January 8, in a craven concession to pressure from the incoming administration and conservative activists, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company, Meta—home of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads—would be ending its long-standing fact-checking program, claiming that professional fact-checkers showed a liberal bias, and were silencing conservative voices.

But even Zuckerberg had to admit that leaving fact-checking up to Facebook users would result in an increase in the spread of both disinformation and hate speech. Meta has said they would be replacing professional fact-checking with a “community notes” program, where users themselves would report on perceived breaches of the platform’s policies. He claimed that Meta was making the move to community notes after “seeing this approach work on X.”

Uh huh.

The reaction on Facebook to Zuckerberg’s announcement was swift and furious. Many people immediately declared they were leaving Facebook, no longer feeling safe. Many posted that anyone looking for them on social media could find them on Bluesky, finding that platform to feel safer and kinder.

I understand their fears and concerns. I find Zuckerberg’s kowtowing to the far right reprehensible. But I also know that Facebook, like any other platform, is a tool that, at least for the time being, we can customize to a large extent for our own purposes. Over the years it has become an invaluable tool for staying in touch with people, communicating ideas, sharing information, and building community. It is where we celebrate when times are good, and console each other in times of sorrow. And, like any tool, it can be used for good, or for evil.

At least for now, I’m going to stay on Facebook (and yes, I’m on Bluesky as well, at @jjinsf). Using social media to lift each other up is a form of day-to-day resistance against those who would spread hate and division. I feel it is my duty to counter hatred with kindness, and disinformation with truth. I’m not letting them win without a fight.

January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, will mark Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, a national holiday commemorating the life and legacy of the leading proponent for nonviolent activism in the civil rights movement. The holiday, which was first celebrated on January 20, 1986, is observed on the third Monday of January. In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed into law a bill co-authored by Congressman John Lewis and Senator Harris Wofford, designating the holiday the “Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service.” Since that time, service opportunities have been coordinated nationally by AmeriCorps, the federal agency that provides grants to organizations that coordinate service activities on MLK Day. Throughout the country, countless Americans perform acts of community service each year on MLK Day.

Why this little history lesson? Because in 2025, for only the third time since its inception, MLK Day also coincides with the presidential inauguration. This year that means the inauguration of a president, and the beginning of an administration that shows every sign of being antithetical to everything Dr. King stood for. The confluence of these two divergent events offers interesting opportunities on how to commemorate the day, and to reflect on what kind of country we want to live in.

No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, I think we can all agree that Monday, January 20, 2025, will mark an historic change in our country and its direction. In a peaceful transfer of power, a president and his team will be taking the reins of our government—a team that has signaled their intention to dismantle and reshape much of that government, and which is threatening retribution and harm to anyone who doesn’t toe their line. The United States, as we have known it, is going to change dramatically as of that day. Brace yourself, and prepare to resist.

President Bill Clinton signed the King Holiday and Service Act on August 22, 1994, in

a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House. The bill established the Martin Luther

King, Jr., National Day of Service. CREDIT: WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

Here are some suggestions on how to spend inauguration day.

First, live up to the spirit of the National Day of Service. Volunteer in some meaningful way to uplift your community, especially those who have the most to fear from the incoming administration. Be an ally, and support those who need a friend. https://tinyurl.com/MLKVol25

Second, join in San Francisco’s annual MLK March. Each year, the MLK March commemorates the historic Selma to Montgomery marches and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The march begins promptly at 11 am from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station, concluding 1.5 miles later at the Yerba Buena Gardens, where an interfaith commemoration, in partnership with the San Francisco Interfaith Council, will emphasize the need for unity and action, inspiring marchers to continue Dr. King’s work in the struggle toward justice and equity.

The MLK March is free and open to all, but groups of over 10 are encouraged to march together and register here:

https://tinyurl.com/MLKreg25

In addition to the MLK March, there are many other events and activities commemorating King’s legacy, both on January 20 and in the days before. Concerts, art, service opportunities, and community gatherings are scheduled throughout the Bay Area. The San Francisco Chronicle compiled a list; find something here to inspire you: https://tinyurl.com/MLKEvents25

But if you absolutely feel compelled to watch the inauguration, don’t worry, we get it. No matter what, it’s an historic moment, and you might want to be around other people on that day to share thoughts and emotions. Once again, Manny’s has you covered. Information about Manny’s inauguration watch party and discussion is here: https://tinyurl.com/47Watch

Women’s March: Update

In January 2017, the Women’s March electrified people around the world, as individuals everywhere marched to support the rights and autonomy of women.

This year, while women’s rights are very much under attack, so are the rights of many others, and we must all stand united to protect each other. Therefore, the Women’s March has rebranded as the People’s March. And while the main event will be in Washington, D.C., satellite marches are being scheduled all over the country, including several in the Bay Area. Marchers and volunteer peace ambassadors are needed for marches in Alameda, Berkeley, Marin, Pacifica, and San Francisco. For more information, to volunteer, or to march, go to: https://map.peoplesmarch.com/local

A Final Thought for Now

We are going to need our communities more than ever in the days/months/years ahead. The communities we have built are the lifelines that will protect us. Others want to divide us; we resist by building unity. Please stay safe, and look out for one another.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

