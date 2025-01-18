Sister Dana sez, “I know many of us democracy-loving citizens are extremely anxious…”

By Sister Dana Van Iquity–

Sister Dana sez, “I know many of us democracy-loving citizens are extremely anxious about the upcoming Presidential Inauguration aka ‘In-Aggravation’—including the cruel and vindictive Administration to come. But let’s keep hoping and fighting for truth and valor!”

Convicted felon Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, and outgoing President Joe Biden has promised a peaceful transfer of power. T-rump never had such a peaceful transfer, while he STILL insists he won his second term. But before he is actually installed, the Grand Grift-meister has been hawking his signed guitars, footwear, and fragrances—as well as getting more than a dozen big companies to spend a million bucks each toward his Inauguration. Sister Dana sez, “The White House is for sale! And like his perfume, something really STINKS about all this greedy grifting!”

That convicted felon was officially sentenced on January 10 by Judge Merchan and was declared on that desperate day by Prosecutor Steinglass as having “caused enduring damage to public perception of the criminal justice system.” So, of course, Trump will hold a self-declared “victory rally” in Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena on January 19, the day before his inauguration. We should remind him of the last time they held a rally ahead of inauguration day in 2021—and the horrifying results of his deadly insurrection that caused seven deaths and the Congresspeople to be locked-down in fear for their lives. It also needs to be noted that the Commander-in-Cheat held a mostly secret meeting at Mar-A-Lago on January 5, 2025, (one day before the 4th anniversary of the notorious January 6, 2021, Capitol riots) to praise Election Denial architect John Eastman along with fellow co-conspirators. That event just helped to keep affirming “The Big Lie.”

Sister Dana sez, “Four years after the January 6th Insurrection, the stakes for democracy couldn’t be higher. This is a reminder that one party believes in democracy while the other does not. Let’s stay vigilant, stay informed, and keep fighting to protect the future of our democracy!”

In just a few days, we are facing what we thought unthinkable: the Orange Autocrat back in the White House, armed with a dangerous economic agenda and a thirst for vengeance. President Biden will step down, but he wrote an important reminder in a recent op-ed in The American Prospect, stating, “When I took office, the economy was in chaos. Thousands of businesses were shut down, and millions of Americans were out of a job. As soon as I came to office, I signed the American Rescue Plan that vaccinated the nation and got our economy going again. As a result, America returned to full employment faster than other advanced economies, and has seen the lowest average unemployment of any administration in 50 years.” He wrote about his vital legislation such as the infrastructure law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act, which “together mark the most significant investment in the United States since the New Deal.”

President Biden has been inducted into the DEPARTMENT OF LABOR’s HALL OF HONOR, acknowledging his amazing pro-union record with his chief accomplishments during his term: workers seeking to join a union doubled, 16 million jobs were created, unemployment hit its lowest level in 50+ years, and pensions were secured for 1.2 million workers and retirees. In addition, under Biden’s administration, small business boomed: there were 20 million new business applications, business ownership doubled among Black households, it was at a 30-year high for Hispanic households, and new businesses created by Asian Americans hit a 30-year high. Sister Dana sez, “Let’s see Trump top ALL THAT!”

Before leaving office, President Joe Biden approved $4.28 billion in additional student loan relief for 54,900 borrowers who work in public service—including teachers, servicemembers, nurses, first responders, and other public servants. Hopefully this action will lead to badly needed student loan reform.

And on January 9, 2025, while the Southern California catastrophic, apocalyptic fires were raging, President Biden showed true leadership in pledging 100% of firefighting needs for 180 days of Federal assistance—including pay and healthcare for first responders, temporary housing, clearing of debris, help for people to rebuild, and all necessary measures to protect life and property.

Meanwhile, Trump’s “Retribution Tour” has kicked off, even before he takes office. He has been saying that lawsuits are necessary to “straighten out” press that is or has been unfavorable to him. He has already sued The Des Moines Register and ABC News (the latter having caved to the intimidation and settled). This has a frighteningly chilling effect on legitimate journalism. Before and after his election, Trump has spoken about plans to subpoena news orgs, to prosecute journalists and their sources, to revoke networks’ broadcast licenses, and to eliminate funding for public radio and TV. Trump recently stated, “I feel I have to do this. It costs a lot of money to do it; but our press is very corrupt—almost as corrupt as our elections.” He continues to believe he won his second election and plans to pardon the January 6 insurrectionists while jailing the committee members who rightfully, successfully helped to jail those domestic terrorists.

The tragic shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, was the 83rd school shooting last year alone. That made 2024 the deadliest year for school shootings since 2008. Sister Dana sez, “Way too many lawmakers will only offer thoughts and prayers, but their moments of silence on sensible gun control in the face of tragedy are absolutely not acceptable!”

The first out transgender school board member in California history, Bobbie Simpson, has been sworn in at Shasta County’s Gateway Unified School District. “I am proud to serve my community and create a future where every student can thrive, no matter who they are,” Simpson said.

At a recent far-right convention in Phoenix, Arizona, organized by Turning Point USA, Trump made sweeping, horrifying promises to end transgender rights in several areas—including education, healthcare, and military service—all on his first day in office. He said it will be official policy that “there are only two genders, male and female.” He also said he would sign an executive order to “end child sexual mutilation.” He shockingly declared, “With a stroke of my pen on day one, we are going to stop the transgender lunacy.” Sister Dana sez, “The real, true LUNACY we need to STOP is this disgusting dictator’s presidency!”

Dennis McMillan (aka Sister Dana) with emcee Jason Brock at the Toast to the Season Holiday Party at The Academy SF held on Decmeber 12, co-hosted by the San Francisco Bay Times and the Golden Gate Business Association.

PHOTO BY MIKE KIRSCHNER

With a multi-faceted career as an Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and jazz musician that began in San Francisco’s Mission District in 1982, Lea DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America, and earned a place in our hearts from her three-time SAG Award Winning role as Carrie “Big Boo” Black in the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. In OUT RAGE Cabaret, DeLaria takes aim at what’s happening in the world today, bringing her Sicilian rage, sharp tongue, and musical prowess to the Chan National Queer Arts Center, 170 Valencia Street on January 18, 6 pm and 8:30 pm. This will be an unforgettable evening of song and dance. https://www.sfgmc.org/

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy had no experience previously with the Postal Service, and he was given his position by Trump as a reward for the tens of millions of dollars he gave to support Republicans running for office. Many Representatives (from both Parties!) have blasted DeJoy for the on-time delivery of mail in some states dropping below 40%, for his proposals to cut access to rural areas, for his charge to eliminate tens of thousands of USPS jobs, and for his many conflicts of interest (DeJoy is heavily invested in USPS competitors, for example). And he managed to mangle many of the mail-in ballots during election time. Sister Dana sez, “Why didn’t President Biden fire DeJoyless when he had the chance?!”

Are you a fan of the Dracula character? And also enjoy a drag show? Then hold the garlic, because OASIS nightclub is giving us a bloody good DRAGCULA to celebrate the vampire at the heart of Bram Stoker’s original text while incorporating the kink subcultures of the SoMa Historic Leather District. Featuring Goth and Rock hits from the 1980s, this Drag-sical breaks the boundaries of a fourth wall to invite us all into the debauchery. Oasis, 298 11th Street, is 21+ for all events, so bring a valid ID. Get bit January 16–31, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm. https://www.sfoasis.com/

It was Government Shutdown drama debacle Part 2 last month. During Prez Trump’s first term we had the longest Government Shutdown ever—34 days. And it would have been another disaster last month had not DEMOCRATS prevailed. Democracy was at stake. Elon “Mess” and T-rump tried to interfere with big bonuses for themselves and billionaire boys while seriously hurting the middle class and others in need. Democrat Congresspeople fought for Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and so many other critical needs. And they kept the Country open—at least for a few months until March 14—when the Muskmobile will again try to run over everything while the orange president sits in the back seat pretending to be driving and absolutely agreeing with the insanely inaccurate roadmap. But DemoCongress will continue to fight and hopefully win! And good news: 170 House Republicans had already defied Trump! Also, amidst all that government funding chaos, the Senate managed to confirm President Biden’s 235th Federal Judgeship.

RICHMOND/ERMET AID FOUNDATION will present another one of their fabulous fundraising cabarets at their ONE NIGHT ONLY star-studded shows with the cast of Some Like It Hot on January 20 at the Marines’ Memorial Theater, 609 Sutter Street. Music, dance, and comedy with special guests Jason Brock and Paula West. This will also benefit beautiful HIV non-profits Broadway Cares and Equity Fights AIDS.

https://www.reaf-sf.org/

After January 20, when the alt-right takes over, drag will be under even more attack. But the NORMAL ANOMALY INITIATIVE is fighting back with DRAG UNIVERSITY, a Houston-based program—open to anyone—that will teach students not just how to do drag, but also how to be an effective voice on behalf of the entire queer community. “At its core, Drag University is more than a program; it is a movement,” Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri Espeut, Advocacy Director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, told LGBTQ Nation. “We are bringing together art, education, creativity, activism, and healthcare to nurture a new generation of drag performers in the South.” Sister Dana sez, “Why stop in just the South? Let’s have DRAG UNIVERSITY everywhere in the East, West, and North as well! Drag U!”

Join Club75 and Openhouse for their annual WINTER DANCE on January 31, 2–4 pm, 75 Laguna. They’ll have food, music, dancing, and a special drag performance! Be sure to get your photo taken at the photo booth. RSVP at 415-231-5871. https://www.openhousesf.org/

President Biden awarded Denver, Colorado, philanthropist Tim Gill with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on January 4 for his advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ Americans. “He has helped lead the fight against HIV/AIDS, laid the groundwork for marriage equality, and so much more,” Gill’s medal citation reads. “His strong character, unwavering resolve, and indisputable effectiveness in fighting for love and equality for all make him a key figure in our nation’s story of freedom.” Gill proudly joined 18 other recipients for this high honor.

President Biden also honored marriage equality activists Mary Bonauto and Evan Wolfson with the Presidential Citizens Medal—the second highest honor that can be awarded to civilians.

Sister Dana sez, “I am ecstatic that progressive former California Representative BARBARA LEE has put in her bid to run for Mayor of Oakland! Her amazing résumé says it all!”

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., DAY is a Federal Holiday in the United States observed on the third Monday of January each year. King was chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law and civil society. Sister Dana sez, “On January 20, you might want to skip the ‘In-Aggravation’ of T-rump and instead celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr., Day. It might be your last chance!”

Sister Dana Sez, Words of Wisdumb from a Fun Nun

Published on January 16, 2025