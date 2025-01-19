Southern California’s LGBTQ+ Community Unites to Support Victims, First Responders of Devastating Wildfires

Southern California’s LGBTQ+ communities, skilled at organizing and fundraising, were among the first to raise funds and collect essential items for victims of the Palisades, Eaton, and other fires ravaging Southern California. On January 12, 2025, for example, the Los Angeles LGBT Center held an LA Wildfire Relief Drive at Pride Hall, where individuals donated essentials such as nonperishable foods, new or gently used clothes, new or unwrapped toiletries, cleaning and pet care supplies, and much more.

Music superstars from the queer community are expected to participate in a benefit concert later this month for the fire victims. The fundraiser is scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome and is being organized by Irving Azoff and his family. Music manager Azoff has worked with Elton John, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, and too many other well-known performers to mention.

LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley was honored as Community Grand Marshal of the 2024 Los Angeles Pride Parade

Such efforts of support and unity are countering the baseless accusations that the far right has been hurling against prominent out leaders such as Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Chief Kristin Crowley, who is a lesbian.

As Joe Hollendoner, the CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, said: “Chief Crowley has been the subject of senseless and relentless homophobic attacks by bad actors in the media, despite her proven track record and leadership that have won her the support of this great city. The Center is proud of the LAFD and Chief Crowley.”

Hollendoner also expressed support for other first responders who have been battling the blazes. On January 10, 2025, he said, “This week we witnessed the absolute heroism of Los Angeles’ finest—our first responders and Fire Department. Their courage and skill was on full display when the Sunset Fire blazed in the Hollywood Hills, drawing near to many of the Center’s locations, including our affordable housing facility for LGBTQ+ seniors. As these individuals worked tirelessly via land and air to control the blaze, our employees and clients waited, as many Angelenos have over these past few days, for the worst.”

He added, “Times like these remind us of the good that is pervasive in our humanity. That when we are confronted by the fragility and ephemerality of our lives and our world, our instinct—our truth—is to help one another. After all, it’s the City of Angels for a reason. Some of those angels are our firefighters, while others are everyday people like the Center’s staff, who work tirelessly to make sure the most vulnerable members of our community are cared for.”

“While some of our services were temporarily interrupted, the Center remains committed to playing our part in the urgent recovery process of the city we serve—ensuring that the LGBTQ+ community has the access to the essential resources it needs in the aftermath of this crisis,” he continued. “When the time comes for LA’s new beginning, I have no doubt that, together, we will make our beloved home shine once more.”

To sign up for updates on the January 30 FireAid Relief Concert, go to: https://intuitdome.com/fireaidrelief

A list of other ways you can help the Southern California fire victims, compiled by The New York Times, is at: https://bit.ly/3Whvuom











