Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Pride Brunch 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke at Pride Brunch 2022 on June 25, just a day after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade. During her address she not only commented on that decision, but also expressed her support of the LGBTQ community, including a transgender member of her own family.

The Pride Brunch, hosted annually by San Francisco Bay Times columnist and entertainer Donna Sachet and former SF Pride President Gary Virginia, was this year held at The Westin St. Francis on Union Square in San Francisco. The event, for which the Bay Times serves as media sponsor, is a fundraiser for PRC.

Speaker Pelosi attended numerous SF Pride events, including the Parade, which included a contingent for her that was enthusiastically cheered by onlookers.