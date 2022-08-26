Stellar Team of East Bay LGBTQ Community Leaders to Present Pridefest Oakland on September 11

The second annual Pridefest Oakland, created by an impressive group of East Bay-based LGBTQ+ community leaders, will take place from 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday, September 11, 2022, on 20th Street at Thomas L. Berkley Way from Broadway to Harrison Streets. That is in the heart of Downtown up to Snow Park near scenic Lake Merritt. In addition to food and vendors, there will be three stages of entertainment! The poster shares that Pridefest will be “Bringing Together Some of Oakland’s Hottest Promoters For a Party Like No Other.” Based on the performers already announced, that statement rings very true.

For a start, there is the “Queen of Bounce,” rapper Big Freedia, whose music and videos are enjoyed by millions worldwide. Explaining twerking, which Big Freedia helped make a national sensation, Big Freedia told OkayPlayer: “We just feel liberated when we go on—wherever we are, on the dance floor, on the stage. We feel empowered by our dance moves. And this style of dance comes from the West Indians and Africa where it’s a cultural thing and it’s a ritual that they used to do in celebration. So, for me, it’s a celebration of dance and of life, and I do what I do. I just love to shake my ass.” Guests at Pridefest will surely want to do that as well, once Big Freedia takes the mainstage.

A favorite of the San Francisco Bay Times publishers, Crystal Waters, will also be headlining at Pridefest. The house and dance music legend is known for sexy, soulful hits such as “100% Pure Love” and “Destination Calabria.” Songs like “Gypsy Woman” touch on challenging issues—in this case, homelessness. Crystal Waters is the daughter of famed jazz musician Junior Waters and her great-aunt was the pioneering movie star and singer, Ethel Waters, who was the second African American to be nominated for an Academy Award. The family’s important entertainment legacy lives on in talented Crystal.

Yet another announced headliner is music producer, drummer, artist, and activist Madame Gaandhi, whose music continues to energize and inspire fourth-wave feminism. Hailing from another incredible legacy—her parents are philanthropist Meera Gandhi and social entrepreneur Vikram Gandhi—Madame Gandhi was raised in both New York City and Bombay, India. Indian influences often permeate her award-winning works.

More music stars are expected to be announced in the days leading up to Pridefest.

As for the fest’s organizing team, it consists of:

Joe Hawkins (Pridefest Oakland Fiscal Sponsor) – Co-Founder and CEO of the Oakland LGBTQ Community Center;

Christie James (Pridefest Oakland Co-Chair) – a popular iHeart radio host and DJ, who was the DJ for the San Francisco Bay Times Pride Parade contingent;

Sean Sullivan (Pridefest Oakland Co-Chair) – Co-Owner of The Port Bar in Oakland;

Val Klein (Pridefest Oakland Treasurer) – Vice President of Marketing + Activation at iHeartMedia San Francisco and PRIDE Radio;

Michael Barajas (Pridefest Oakland Secretary) – an HIV/AIDS educator who works as a Community Liaison for Gilead Sciences;

and an incredible board too.

To learn more about the Pridefest Oakland team and for updates and additional information about the event on September 11, go to: https://pridefestoakland.com/

Published on August 25, 2022x`