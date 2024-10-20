Take Me Home With You: 10.17.24

Adventurous, Smart, and Loyal Laney

Meet Laney, the adventurous lady who is ready to explore the world and meet new people and dogs along the way. Full of enthusiasm and zest for life, Laney has been mastering her self-care skills by learning to take breaks and settle down after her exciting escapades. She’s a strong, independent gal who knows how to enjoy a good adventure, but also how to relax and recharge.

Recently, Laney spent time in foster care, where she was an absolute pleasure. She loved her trip to the beach, rode calmly in the car, and got along famously with the resident dogs, even enjoying snuggles with them at night. Loyal and active, Laney is the perfect companion for someone who enjoys outdoor adventures, but also appreciates cozy snuggle time on the couch.

Laney’s bubbly personality, combined with her smarts and loyalty, makes her a gem of a dog. If you’re looking for an adventurous yet loving companion, Laney could be the one!

Not sure yet? Try the foster-to-adopt program! Take Laney home for a one-week trial with the option to adopt her at the end. If it’s not a match, she can return to the shelter.

Visit us or contact adoptions@sfspca.org to meet this wonderful dog! Laney is waiting for you at the SF SPCA’s Mission Campus, 201 Alabama Street. We’re open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am–6 pm, and Tuesday, 1 pm–6 pm (closed Mondays). https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

Published on October 17, 2024