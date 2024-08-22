Take Me Home with You: 8.22.24

Meet Gunther: Your New Best Friend Awaits

Meet Gunther, the charming “extroverted introvert.” Gunther navigates being in the shelter with curiosity and grace, but he’s really the kind of dog who prefers a quiet stroll for coffee over a loud party—he’s all about those cozy, low-key vibes. If that sounds like your kind of companion, then Gunther might just be your perfect match.

Our staff can’t get enough of this sweet boy. Gunther adores butt scratches, gives the best kisses, and is picking up commands like a pro. He’s ready to share his love with someone who can offer a comfy spot on the cozy couch.

Not sure if Gunther is “the one”? Consider our Foster-to-Adopt program! Take Gunther home for a week with the intention of adopting him. If it’s not a perfect fit, you can bring him back, no pressure.

Come meet Gunther at the SF SPCA! We’re open from 11 am to 6 pm (Wednesday–Sunday) and 1 pm to 6 pm on Tuesdays. Please note, we’re closed on Mondays. Email us at adoptions@sfspca.org for more details.

https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

