Tali Bray of Dewpoint Consulting

Recognized for Breaking Barriers in Tech (2024) and named in the Fast Company Queer Top 50 (2023), Tali Bray is an industry-recognized leader with experience in startups from pre-seed to Series C, including involvement in three successful exits, as well as in Fortune 50 companies. For nearly 20 years, Bray served as Executive Vice President, Head of Technology Group Sustainability & Equity at Wells Fargo. Now she is an Executive Consultant at Dewpoint Consulting.

GGBA: Please tells us more about your present work.

Tali Bray: I run a boutique consulting firm advising small businesses on growth strategies with a focus on AI readiness. Simply, [I help small businesses] take advantage of AI capabilities for sustainable efficiency and growth.

GGBA: Why did you decide to start Dewpoint Consulting?

Tali Bray: After 19 years with a fortune 50 financial services firm, I was excited to return to my early career start-up roots. Advising founders and executives on business strategy allows me to apply my background in technology transformations not as an end, but as an enabler of greater strategic goals.

Tali Bray (center) with colleagues at an Urban League event

GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your work?

Tali Bray: I am surrounded by incredible people who have challenged me, held me accountable, and pushed me to listen to myself without fear during a time of transition. [They include] Julie Bell, COO Emergence Capital; Tiffany Tavarez, Diverse Segments Wells Fargo; Rebecca Gonzales, Chief Customer Officer Cantellus Group; Ralph Groce, President Scroobius; Machu Latorre, film maker (full disclosure, also my partner ); Dan Springer, Entrepreneur/CEO; and Sherrie Littlejohn, professional coach.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Tali Bray: In addition to a career in financial services and technology, I have a long history of working with nonprofits that center disability and LGBTQ+ communities—World Institute on Disability, GLBT Historical Society, Uncloseted Media, Infinite Access—so I was thrilled when Nancy [Geenen] asked me to join the GGBA board. It feels like an ideal organization to combine my professional experience and board work to support LGBTQ+ owned organizations focusing on growth and digital expansion.

Tali Bray (center) and panelists during a general session at

an information technology conference

GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Tali Bray: I’ve been involved with the GGBA for two months. Too soon to tell, but I have great expectations!

GGBA: What advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

• Find mentors—if you ask, people will almost always say yes.

• Identify organizations focused on making capital accessible to underrepresented founders.

• Deeply understand your market—tools like Perplexity can turbo charge market research without a budget.

• Know where you fit in your market ecosystem.

• Any conversation can turn into an opportunity to pitch your business; it’s essential that you can clearly articulate the problem or gap that exists in your market today and how you are uniquely solving it.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Tali Bray: I think Ryan Ken said it best, “We are past the time of dressing this s–t up”—from the petite-narcissism that is reflected in liberal NIMBY-ism to the rampant proliferation of unmasked bigotry. For me, the way to get myself off the floor is to act. Being part of the GGBA is a great example of how our actions can have exponential impact.

Published on November 21, 2024