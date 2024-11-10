Thank You to the Dedicated Volunteers of This Election Season

SF Democratic campaign volunteers aboard a bus to Nevada

PHOTO BY DEBRA WALKER

Artist Debra Walker, a City of San Francisco Police Commissioner and who designed the cover of this issue, has served as a lead organizer and volunteer at the San Francisco Democratic campaign headquarters located at 901 Market Street. She also traveled to Nevada multiple times with volunteers canvassing in Reno and other towns in support of the Get Out the Vote effort for the Harris/Walz campaign.

Debra Walker and a volunteer making signs at

the SF Democratic campaign headquarters

SFDC PHOTO

Members of the San Francisco Bay Times team, which includes a number who have been honored for their own volunteerism and leadership, have learned much from Walker about the role of volunteers in activities such as phone banking, fundraising, street campaigning, design and production of campaign materials and merchandise, and more in addition to door-to-door canvassing.

Debra Walker and Robert Camino boarding a bus to Nevada

Dedicated volunteers were found supporting candidates in many settings throughout the campaign season that led up to the election. Images provided by Walker, as well as Rink, Joanie Juster, Juan Davila, Mike Kirschner, Bill Wilson, and others show that the Bay Area’s LGBTQ+ community and allies devoted countless hours as campaign volunteers.

Harvey Milk Club volunteers at the Castro Street Fair

FACEBOOK/HARVEY MILK DEMOCRATIC CLUB

Castro Street Fair participant with a cardboard standup of VP Kamala Harris

PHOTO BY BILL WILSON

Alice B. Toklas Democratic Club volunteers at the Castro Street Fair

FACEBOOK/ALICE B. TOKLAS CLUB

Election 2024

Published on November 7, 2024