The Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Royal Houses

When a candidate campaigns to become a Grand Duke or Grand Duchess, there is always a representation of colors that allows voters to know whom they are voting for. In most cases, candidates will also have a “catchphrase” and a coronation theme for their step-down. Here is a look back at what those were from 1977–1981:

1977­–1978

The Fifth Royal House of The Double Eagle and the Black Orchard

Grand Duchess V Tanya (deceased 1995)

Grand Duke IV Don Baker (deceased 1983)

Grand Duchess V Tanya

Colors: Black and Silver

Symbol: The Black Orchard

Tanya often asked, “If I don’t shave, can I wear a veil at coronation?”

Grand Duke IV Don Baker

Colors: Blue and Silver

Symbol: The Double Eagle

A favorite line of Don’s: “I’ll show you a Wild Goose.”

Coronation Theme: “A Royal Russian Silver Ball”

Grand Duke IV Don Baker was the owner of a local establishment, The Wild Goose bar. Don chose to base his reign on the Romanov Grand Duchy of Moscow. The Double Eagle represented his title and reign. He incorporated the symbols of Office and created the Ring of Office, which would carry over to all future reigns. He was responsible for modeling our court after that of the Russian Empire. In his honor, the court created the annual Don Baker Memorial Humanitarian Award.

1978–1979

The Sixth Royal House of The Royal Oak and The Blue Boar

Grand Duchess VI Frau Schneider (deceased 1991)

Grand Duke V Fred Townson (deceased 2021)

Grand Duke V Fred Townson

Colors: Black and Red

Symbol: The Oak Tree

Grand Duchess VI Frau Schneider

Colors: Gold, and Purple

Symbol: Blue Boar

Frau was known for saying, “Buy me a drunk. Do you have a cigarette?”

Coronation theme: “A Russian Summer Ball”

The Briggs Initiative, the Mass Suicide at Jonestown, and the assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk all happened during the reign of Grand Duke V Fred Townson. Fred, being a Navy veteran, took it standing much like his title of the Royal Oak. After Nicole the Great was christened by José Sarria as Queen Mother, Fred was a constant supporter of the newly christened Nicole. Fred was a crafter and the many banners that are displayed at coronation were made by him. Fred served in the ICS Parliament and as an heir to the throne. In 2017, he became King Father II of all California.

1979–1980



The Seventh Royal House of The Scorpion and The Silver Rose

Grand Duke VI Peter Lockett (deceased)

Grand Duke Regent I Rick Thompson (deceased 2020)

Grand Duchess VII Kelly (deceased)

Grand Duke VI Peter Lockett

Colors: Black and White

Symbol: The Scorpion

Favorite quote: “I just got back in town and want to step-down as Grand Duke.”

Grand Duke Regent I Rick Thompson

Colors: Black and Silver

Symbol: The Royal Panda

Rick would always say: “Where’s Fred?”

Grand Duchess VII Kelly

Colors: Red, Gold, and Purple

Symbol: Silver Rose

Kelly would always say, “Where’s Rick?”

Coronation theme: “A Russian Bistro 1910–1918”

OK. hear ye! hear ye! This 7th Royal House had a very interesting reign. Here’s the scoop. Peter Lockett won the election but then he moved to Alaska, but he was never invested as Grand Duke. Enter Rick Thompson, Rick was crowned Regent I Grand Duke and carried out the duties of Grand Duke of San Francisco. Then a month before the Ducal Ball, Peter moved back to San Francisco and announced that he intended to step-down as the reigning Grand Duke. At this time, there were no rules established on how the Council should handle such a situation, but in the end, a compromise was reached and both Peter and Rick would step-down together. The following year, Rick ran for Grand Duke and he lost the election, but then the winning candidate left town and Rick was again elevated to reigning Grand Duke.

1980–1981

The Eighth Royal House of The Royal Panda and The Royal Topaz

Grand Duke VII Rick Thompson (deceased)

Colors: Black and White

Symbol: The Royal Panda

Grand Duchess VIII Edie (deceased)

Colors: Brown and Gold

Symbol: Tiara

Coronation theme: “A Russian Winter Ball”

Kippy Marks is Grand Duke XL of The Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco. He is the first ever elected African-American Grand Duke.

