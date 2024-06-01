The First Pride Party of 2024 in San Francisco!

The “Eve of Pride Party,” co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy SF on May 31, 2024, had many memorable moments, including Mayor London Breed and friends doing the Cupid Shuffle!

Legendary DJ Olga T headed up the turntable while bartender Sky and colleagues kept the drinks flowing. The event was part of the Divas & Drinks @ The Academy series and also featured SF Pride leaders Suzanne Ford and Nguyen Pham, emcee Donna Sachet, Patrick and Hossein Carney of the Pink Triangle project, nearly all of this year’s Pride Grand Marshals, a performance by Grand Marshal and “American Idol” star Tory Teasley, a set by Amy Meyers and Joyce Baker, the Dykes on Bikes, and more.

Thank you to the presenting sponsor Comcast Xfinity; ongoing sponsors Olivia Travel, Bacardí, Extreme Pizza, The Academy SF, the San Francisco Federal Credit Union; and to everyone who helped make this a joyous night to usher in Pride 2024 in San Francisco.

Some highlights:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed doing the “Cupid Shuffle” at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy “Eve of Pride Party” on May 31, 2024

Singer and SF Pride Grand Marshal Tory Teasley and her band performing at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy “Eve of Pride Party” on May 31, 2024

We hope you can join us for our big Pride Party on June 27 at The Academy featuring the supergroup Shake It Booty Band!