The Gay Gourmet Interviews Greens Restaurant Chef Katie Reicher

The Gay Gourmet for the San Francisco Bay Times, David Landis, recently visited Greens Restaurant and interviewed talented Chef Katie Reicher. She shared her favorite new dish at the famed vegetarian restaurant and how she feels about being part of the legacy of talented women’s chefs who have been at the helm of Greens since its opening in 1979.

For more information, read The Gay Gourmet’s feature about Greens in the Bay Times. We also recommend visiting or revisiting Greens, which has some of the best views of any restaurant in San Francisco. The late summer menu now is also incredible, featuring dishes highlighting sweet corn, heirloom organic tomatoes, the Chef’s own fave dish (which The Gay Gourmet also really enjoyed), and much more.