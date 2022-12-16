The Gay Gourmet Visits Honolulu’s Halekulani Hotel

The Gay Gourmet (David Landis) recently visited the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. Meaning “House Befitting Heaven,” the historic hotel first opened in 1917 and is on beautiful Waikiki Beach.

Pool at the Halekulani Hotel on Waikiki Beach. Credit: Alan Light

The hotel is home to three restaurants: House Without a Key, Orchids, and La Mer. It is also the home of SpaHalekulani and the Lewers Lounge. The House Without a Key was immortalized in a 1925 Charlie Chan novel, and is known for its signature mai tai.

The Halekulani Mai Tai

Ingredients

1/3 Ounce Orgeat Syrup

1/3 Ounce Orange Curacao

1/3 Ounce Rock Candy Syrup

1 1/4 Ounce Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 Ounce Bacardi Gold Rum

3/4 Ounce Bacardi Select

1/2 Ounce Lemon Hart 151 Rum (float)

Method

Pour orgeat syrup, orange Curacao, rock candy syrup, lime juice, Bacardi Gold, and Bacardi Select into glass. Pack with crushed ice.

Float 1/2-ounce Lemon Hart 151 Rum. Garnish with lime wheel, sugar cane stick, mint leaf, and Vanda orchid.

While at the hotel, David spoke with Chef Christian Testa, who was recently promoted to Executive Chef. Originally from Rapallo, Italy, Chef Testa combines Mediterranean influences with Hawaiian regional cuisine. The end of the video captures a glimpse of the stunning setting.