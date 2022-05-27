‘The Hot Canary’ Played by Bay Area Rainbow Symphony Conductor Dawn Harms

Dawn Harms of the San Francisco Opera symphony and Conductor of the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony played “The Hot Canary” by Paul Nero at the event Divas & Drinks @ The Academy in the Castro on May 26, 2022.

The event series, presented by the San Francisco Bay Times, is hosted by Donna Sachet. The night also honored 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshals including singer Melanie DeMore, who performed for guests. DJ Olga T presented by Olivia Travel also provided music and led the “Name That Tune” contest with the Golden Gate Business Association vs. Another Planet Entertainment.

The Bay Area Rainbow Symphony will hold its Pride 2022 Concert on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the San Francisco Conservatory. For tickets and more information: https://bars-sf.org/concerts