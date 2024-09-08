The Perfect Oakland Pride Weekend Itinerary

(Editor’s Note: Visit Oakland has compiled this itinerary for a perfect Oakland Pride weekend. Even if you cannot make Oakland Pride this year, we encourage you to visit the mentioned locations in the weeks and months to come.)

Oakland boasts one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ+ households in the nation, and has long enjoyed LGBTQ+ leadership in local government. Oakland’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community is complemented by a thriving LGBTQ+ business community. If you’re coming to Oakland to enjoy its uniquely timed, family-friendly Pride Parade and Festival, here’s an excellent itinerary.

Moxy Hotel

Friday: Dinner and a Movie

Arriving in Oakland on Friday, check into the colorful Moxy Hotel, a hip new lodge in the heart of the artsy, entertainment-focused Uptown District of downtown. From there, you have quick access to the heart of Oakland, and you’re just a few blocks from the Oakland Pride event.

Begin your Oakland Pride weekend with dinner and a movie! You can often find LGBTQ+-centric cinema at Oakland’s art-house movie theaters, including the Victorian-era Piedmont Theater, the extravagant Grand Lake Theater, or the unique New Parkway. The New Parkway sits close to the stylish, LGBTQ+ Friends & Family bar and eatery, and is just steps from the lively, vegan-friendly Telegraph Beer Garden—all within three blocks of The Moxy.

For a more formal meal than local bar bites, you can find buzzy Parche a few blocks down West Grand from The Moxy. The Michelin-recommended, Colombian-inspired restaurant enjoys a soaring reputation reflected in its hip patrons and a lively atmosphere. Don’t miss the creative cocktail menu featuring tropical fruits!

Howden Market

Saturday: Out on the Town

Start your Saturday with brunch at LGBTQ+-owned Home of Chicken and Waffles in the Jack London District, a long walk or a short bus ride (#12 or #72) from Broadway. Enjoy their signature dish of fried chicken over waffles, and pair it with a sweet-tea-inspired cocktail for the full Southern experience!

Stock up on everything you need for a picnic—including vegan and alcohol options—at LGBTQ+-owned Howden Market, a charming jewel box of a gourmet convenience store at 17th and Webster, just a few blocks from Lakeside Park.

After or during your picnic, visit the Gardens at Lake Merritt, which have long enjoyed a relationship with the LGBTQ+ community as patrons and volunteers. Stop for a photo at the campy entrance to Children’s Fairyland, where rainbow letters spelling “Fairy” make for a delightful Instagram post.

While you’ll want to get plenty of sleep before the Pride festival, you could wind down your Saturday by visiting some of the many LGBTQ+-owned businesses throughout Oakland.

Sunday: Oakland Pride Parade and Festival

Sunday is for enjoying the Oakland Pride Parade and Festival, a short walk from The Moxy. After the event winds down in the early evening, check out the LGBTQ+ bars around downtown with a bar crawl!

The annual Oakland Pride Parade will take place at 11 am down Broadway from 14th to 21st and it is free to the public. The Oakland Pridefest and celebration will follow starting at noon– 6 pm.

Oakland Pride

Published on September 5, 2024