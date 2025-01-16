The Resilient Sip: A Toast to 2025

There is magic in a well-crafted cocktail. It’s like a drinkable fairytale, except instead of a happily ever after, you wake up with a hangover and a vague sense of regret.

But Kaitlin Ryan’s “Baller” cocktail is more than just a boozy bedtime story. It’s a love letter to the Bay Area, a region known for its bold creativity, respect for craft, and a fusion of local pride with international influences. Her drink features St. George Baller Whiskey, a homegrown gem that embodies the Bay Area’s artisanal spirit. It is a spirit that’s been finished in umeshu casks with umeboshi wine made from fruit sourced in California.

Umeshu is a Japanese liqueur made from ume fruit, which is like a plum, but angrier. The result is a unique whiskey with a light maple-smoke flavor, perfect for those who like their drinks with a toasted twist. And with a name like Baller, you know it’s not messing around. It’s not just a drink; it’s a lifestyle encapsulated in a drink. A lifestyle that involves sipping expensive liquor and dreaming of a world where we can try to escape thoughts of a world aflame, and instead relax around a campfire.

In a time where the line between artisanal and pretentious has blurred beyond recognition, the “Baller” cocktail stands tall as a beacon of hope. Gold flakes represent the promise of a brighter future—a future where our neighbors to the south can live without fear and loss. A mere cocktail will not solve our problems, but it can help distract us for a while. And in a world where the planet is on fire, isn’t that all we can really ask for?

Drink up, my friends. The end is nigh, and the Santa Ana winds relentless, but at least we have artisanal whiskey to keep us company on the way down. Cheers to the “Baller” cocktail, the hero we never knew we needed. It’s a drink that says, “I may be paying $20 for a cocktail, but at least the gold makes it look fancy.” It’s a liquid embodiment of the California spirit: a little bit gaudy, a little bit quirky, and always ready to embrace the next big trend.

So, raise a glass to Kaitlin Ryan and her cocktail. It can’t put out any fires, but maybe it can provide some hope while the heroes around us do their best. And isn’t that what drinking is all about?

If you have the means, I encourage you to give to the California Fire Foundation (https://bit.ly/4hahIf2), to provide aid and resources for both fire crews and residents.

Baller

1.5 oz St. George Baller Whiskey

.75 oz Byrrh

.5 oz chamomile syrup

Expressed [and discarded] lemon twist

Garnish: dried chamomile flowers tossed in

edible gold glitter

San Francisco-based Dina Novarr enjoys sharing her passion for fine wines, spirits, non-alcoholic craft beverages, and more with others.

