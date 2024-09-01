The Sainting of Leslie Sbrocco

Check, Please! Bay Area host Leslie Sbrocco, who has promoted and supported more small businesses—including LGBTQ+ small businesses—than any other major market television personality, was sainted by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on August 30, 2024. The ceremony was part of an event that took place at The Academy SF that was co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times.

The Dykes on Bikes escorted Sbrocco to the venue. She was driven in a convertible by Beth Bourg, the sister of Academy co-owner Nate Bourg.

Sister Roma introduced Sister Merry Peter, who performed the sainting.

Sbrocco spoke after the sainting. When she mentioned having “gone through a lot” in recent years, she was referring, in part, to her stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosis in 2021. She is now a self-described “cancer thriver” who helps fundraise for cancer research, youth-supporting nonprofits, and much more. In this clip, her daughter Grace—an out and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community—is with her (at the left)—as is her friend and PR rep Kristen Green along with other friends, family, and colleagues.

Several small business owners, as part of a Restaurant Showcase, came to thank Sbrocco, who was officially honored by Mayor Breed, SF Pride, and the San Francisco Office of Small Business. The many performers included emcee (and singer) Donna Sachet, DJ Rockaway, DJ Olga T, Mike Wong and members of the San Francisco Pride Band, and Beach Blanket Babylon star Renée Lubin and Dr. Dee Spencer, shown here performing “San Francisco.”

Several danced the night away, including the guest of honor, who may now be called “Saint Leslie of the Bounteous Table and Joyful Sip!”