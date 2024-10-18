Top of Your Stack: 10.17.24

Playground (fiction – hardcover) by Richard Powers



Richard Powers’ new novel interweaves the lives of four individuals drawn together on a remote island, where a decision about humanity’s next frontier—floating cities at sea—forces them to confront themes of technology, the environment, and human connection. Set in the Pacific, this story explores the balance between progress and preservation in a still-untouched oceanic world.

Intermezzo (fiction – hardcover) by Sally Rooney

This book follows two brothers, Peter and Ivan, navigating grief and complicated relationships in the wake of their father’s death. As they confront love, loss, and self-discovery, their lives become deeply intertwined with those around them, exploring how much emotional weight one life can carry without unraveling.

The Mighty Red (fiction – hardcover) by Louise Erdrich

Louise Erdrich tells the story of a love triangle set in a small North Dakota town, where family tensions, personal struggles, and environmental changes collide. Against the backdrop of a fragile economy and shifting natural forces, the novel explores love, survival, and the deep bond between people and the land. The Might Red is Book Passage’s October Signed First Edition Book Club pick.

Upcoming Events

Sunday, October 20 @ 4 pm (ticketed – SF Ferry Building store) John Stamos, author of If You Would Have Told Me

In If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos reflects on his journey from a young burger flipper to a beloved Hollywood icon, navigating fame, love, and loss along the way. With humor and honesty, he shares poignant stories about friendship and the courage to embrace new beginnings, revealing the magic we must create for ourselves in life.

Saturday, October 26 @ 4 pm (ticketed – Corte Madera store & online) Michael Connelly, author of The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel



In The Waiting, LAPD Detective Renée Ballard reopens a cold case tied to the notorious Pillowcase Rapist. As she faces mounting challenges, including the theft of her badge, Ballard turns to Harry Bosch for help, while his daughter Maddie joins the investigation with her own hidden agenda.

Sunday, November 3 @ 1 pm (non-ticketed – Corte Madera store) Celia Imrie, author of Meet Me at Rainbow Corner



In Meet Me at Rainbow Corner, Olivier Award-winning and Screen Actors Guild-nominated actress Celia Imrie tells the heartwarming story of women working as dance hostesses for GI soldiers in 1944 London. Amidst the war’s chaos,

Dot, a new nurse, and her friends find joy and romance at the vibrant Rainbow Corner social club, where they navigate love, loss, and a secret mission. Imrie will be joined in conversation by Fidelis Morgan.



https://www.bookpassage.com/

Top of Your Stack – Recommendations from Book Passage

Published on October 17, 2024