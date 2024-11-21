Top of Your Stack: 11.21.24

Vanishing Treasures (non-fiction – hardcover) by Katherine Rundell

In Vanishing Treasures, Katherine Rundell explores the wonders of 23 extraordinary endangered animals, from dancing seahorses to frogs that freeze in winter and revive in spring. With wit and passion, she calls on readers to cherish these remarkable creatures, reminding us of the beauty and fragility of our natural world.

What I Know About You (fiction – paperback) by Éric Chacour

This is a story of forbidden love and family secrets set in 1960s Cairo, where Tarek’s carefully planned life is shattered when he falls for Ali. Years later, living in isolation in Montreal, Tarek is haunted by a mysterious writer who is unearthing the past he longs to escape.

Lightborne (fiction – hardcover) by Hesse Phillips

Lightborne is a reimagining of the final days of playwright Christopher Marlowe, as he navigates the dangerous political and personal betrayals of Elizabethan England. In a world filled with spies, secrets, and forbidden love, Marlowe’s fate is sealed by a mysterious lover who will both save and destroy him. This is a Book Passage First Edition pick.

Upcoming Events

Sunday, December 1 @ 1 pm (non-ticketed – Corte Madera store) Jack Gedney, author of The Birds in the Oaks: Secret Voices of the Western Woods

The Birds in the Oaks is a lyrical celebration of the diverse bird species that thrive in California’s oak trees, from canopy hoppers to ground nesters. Jack Gedney captures the charm and resilience of these birds, beautifully illustrated by Angelina Gedney.

Wednesday, December 4 @ 7:30 pm (ticketed – Golden Gate Theatre) Cher, author of Cher: The Memoir, Part One

This book offers an intimate look at the legendary life of Cher, tracing her journey from a child with dyslexia with big dreams to a groundbreaking superstar. With humor and honesty, she reflects on her complicated relationships, career triumphs, and activism in this first part of her two-part memoir. Cher will be in conversation with Joel Selvin. Tickets at

https://www.bookpassage.com/

Saturday, December 7 @ 11 am (non-ticketed – Corte Madera store) Jacqueline Winspear, author of Maisie Dobbs Collector’s Edition

This elegant volume celebrates two decades of Jacqueline Winspear’s iconic Maisie Dobbs mystery series, bringing together the history, mystery, and resilience of her cherished protagonist. This special edition invites readers to rediscover Maisie’s unforgettable journey through an era defined by courage and change. Winspear will be joined by Andrew Smith.

https://www.bookpassage.com/

Published on November 21, 2021