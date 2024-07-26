Top of Your Stack 7.25.24

Devil Is Fine: A Novel (fiction – hardcover) by John Vercher



This is a story of a biracial American struggling to reconcile the past after inheriting a former plantation from the men on his white mother’s side of the family. It’s a moving, darkly humorous, and sometimes even scary read.

The Poet and the Silk Girl: A Memoir of Love, Imprisonment, and Protest (non-fiction – hardcover) by Satsuki Ina



The Poet and the Silk Girl is a memoir following the author’s Japanese American parents as they resist racist oppression and fight for their rights in 1942. This powerful and lyrical book is a must-read for anyone interested in resilience, healing, and a genuine look into history.

Moonbound: A Novel (fiction – hardcover) by Robin Sloan



Sloan presents a captivating blend of science fiction, fantasy, and literary fiction set thirteen thousand years into the future. In this imaginative world, advanced technology coexists with talking animals and new foes. At the heart of the story, the protagonist embarks on a daring mission to save his family and the world.

Upcoming Events

Sunday, July 28 @ 1 pm (free – Corte Madera store & live online) Michael Castleman, author of The Untold Story of Books: A Writer’s History of Publishing

Castleman provides a thorough history of the 600-year saga of publishing from a seasoned author’s perspective. He also explores the future of the book business, equipping authors with tools to help them thrive.

Sunday, July 28 @ 2 pm (free – Ferry Building store SF) Andrea Freeman, author of Ruin Their Crops on the Ground: The Politics of Food in the United States, From the Trail of Tears to School Lunch

Freeman explores how food has been used in American law and politics to control marginalized communities throughout history—from George Washington’s orders to ruin Indigenous crops to the modern marketing of unhealthy foods to communities of color. Freeman will discuss her book with Sanjay Narayan, Chief Appellate Counsel at the Sierra Club’s Environmental Law Program.

Saturday, August 10 @ 1 pm (ticketed – Ferry Building store SF) Yvie Oddly, author of All About Yvie: Into the Oddity



Dive into the unique life of Yvie Oddly, winner of Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, with their new memoir that chronicles their journey from childhood to stardom! Yvie gets vulnerable, sharing their experiences of coming out and coming to terms with their sexuality and gender, and how these aspects have shaped their artistic journey. Oddly will be joined by co-author Michael Bach.

Published on July 25, 2024