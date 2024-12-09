Transgender Day of Remembrance 2024

Photos by Rink

The Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is held globally on November 20, and was observed this year in San Francisco starting with a rally on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, which was lit for the evening in blue, pink, and white lights.

Following remarks by community leaders at the rally, participants marched to the San Francisco LGBT Community Center for a program and reception. The San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives, following the event, shared:

“Yesterday, in commemoration of Trans Day of Remembrance, our community rallied in front of City Hall despite heavy rainfall to honor our past trancestors we’ve lost to the ongoing epidemic of anti-trans violence.

This year, the Trans Murder Monitoring Project reported at least 350 trans and gender non-conforming people worldwide lost their lives to violence, suicide, or unknown causes. At least 36 of them were lost here in the United States. 9 in 10 of the reported cases were Black and Brown trans people.

Although the grief we hold as a community is deep, so is our passion to show up for our community and fight for change. In light of violence, and faced with an openly transphobic incoming federal administration, our community remains steadfast. Yesterday was a testament to our strength and resilience, in a beautiful gathering in honor of our trancestors.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation on November 20 concerning the observance. Governor Newsom said, “California joins people across the country and around the world honoring the Transgender Day of Remembrance today. As we commemorate the lives tragically lost to bigotry and violence against trans people, we reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the safety, equality, and inclusion of our LGBTQ community.”

The TDOR was founded in 1999 by Gwendolyn Ann Smith—a trans woman who is a graphic designer, columnist, and activist—to memorialize the murder of Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts. Since its inception, the TDOR has been held annually and quickly evolved from a local gathering started by Smith into an international day of action. By 2013, it was observed in over 200 cities throughout more than 20 countries.













Published on December 5, 2024