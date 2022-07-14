Two Flavors in Crossovers

By Philip Ruth–

Spiking gas prices are stoking interest in compact crossovers. This enthusiasm is well-served by a market full of models of different sizes and feels.

That’s exemplified by the two we’re examining this week, the Mazda CX-50 and Toyota Corolla Cross. The CX-50 is a compact crossover, and the Corolla is a size down at subcompact. So, they’re not direct competitors, but their prices overlap enough to where you might find yourself with both on your shopping list, especially in this period of low dealer inventories.

Aside from their dimensions, you’ll find the Mazda and Toyota have some surprising similarities. They both offer Toyota-powered hybrid versions for 2023. And though they share no parts, they’re both built in Toyota’s new Alabama plant, on adjacent assembly lines.

Pricing is typical for their segments: the Corolla Cross has three trim levels from $23,000 to $27,000. Options boosted my XLE AWD to $33,550. The CX-50 cuts a broader swath, with its nine trims ranging from $27,000 to $42,000. My Turbo Premium Plus had only one extra—the eye-catching Zircon Sand finish—for a total of $43,170.

With a $10,000 span between these test cars, you’d expect a more upscale experience from the Mazda, and you’d get it. The interior is particularly attractive, with broadly padded door panels and a flat and wide dashboard that looks rich and deep. Two nice touches on the tester were the contrasting trim stitching and the heated rear seats.

The Corolla Cross’ instrument panel will be familiar to Corolla drivers, with the same curved angles paired with a blocky, stand-up center screen. It favors boldness over refined elegance, and its operation is mostly straightforward.

There are big differences over the road. The CX-50 is about four inches wider than the Corolla Cross—and three inches wider than the CX-5 that preceded it—and the added girth is immediately sensed in city traffic. That’s enhanced by the CX-50’s low seating position and flat hood that disappears at the corners. On an errand run, you end up feeling a little braver in the Corolla Cross.

Additionally, the Corolla Cross’ ride was much more compliant over San Francisco’s rutted streets than the CX-50’s. The Mazda’s stiff suspension transmitted impacts the Toyota glazed over, enough that I would question whether I’d want this CX-50 as my sole vehicle in this environment.

Firmer seats in the Mazda continue the theme. The Toyota’s perches felt overstuffed, and as usual, the supple SofTex upholstery had me sweating through the backs of my shirts, even on mild days.

The Mazda’s big advantage—driving fun—comes into focus as speeds increase. The high steering effort that requires more strength to parallel park the CX-50 is a confidence-builder when the road zigs and zags. Its turbocharged engine roars out power in exciting surges. By comparison, the Corolla Cross is a sleepy housecat, and that has its own appeal.

These two sizes and flavors of crossovers offer very different experiences. Which would you choose?

Philip Ruth is a Castro-based automotive photojournalist and consultant with an automotive staging service.

Published on July 14, 2022