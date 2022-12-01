Vigil Commemorating the 44th Anniversary of the Assassinations of Harvey Milk and George Moscone

Photos by Rink



In remembrance of the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone at San Francisco City Hall 44 years ago, the Harvey Milk Democratic Club held its annual vigil at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro on the evening of November 27, 2022.

A large crowd gathered to hear remarks by former and current Harvey Milk Club officers and colleagues and friends of Harvey Milk, including Gwenn Craig, a former San Francisco Police Commissioner who held other city roles; and former San Francisco Supervisor Carol Ruth Silver, who served with Milk. Additional speakers included the Castro Historical District’s Stephen Torres, transgender activist Per Sia, State Senator Scott Wiener, BART board of directors member Bevan Dufty, and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.



Following the vigil, participants carried signs and marched on Castro Street to the site that formerly housed Milk’s camera shop. The location now houses Queer Arts Featured (Queer AF). Co-owner Devlin Shand hosted a reception, welcoming vigil participants.

Published on December 1, 2022