What a Difference a Day Makes

By Joanie Juster–

These past couple of weeks, I’ve been hearing Dinah Washington’s voice in my head, crooning her classic ballad, “What a difference a day makes—24 little hours … .”

On July 21, I was in the middle of walking the AIDS Walk course when news arrived of President Biden’s historic decision to remove himself from the presidential race and pass the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris. After weeks of intense media speculation about his age, his stamina, his abilities, Biden pulled off a brilliantly timed strategic move. By stepping aside right after the Republican convention, he instantly changed the conversation, the dynamics of the election, the momentum, and the mood of the nation.

His decision turned this election season into a whole new ballgame. After weeks of hammering Biden about his age, Republicans suddenly realized they were propping up the oldest presidential candidate in U.S. history. Having demanded (and received) an exhaustive account of every detail of Biden’s health, they realized they may now have to produce the same for their candidate. And their choice of vice president—possibly the least-qualified person ever to run for that office—has been proving daily that his greatest talent is offending just about everyone.

The chaos and rise of authoritarianism that we’ve experienced these past few years has taken a toll on all of us. It has been utterly exhausting to have to keep fighting lies, hatred, and deliberate disinformation. It has been frustrating and demoralizing to have to fight constant battles to preserve our basic freedoms, and even our democracy. It has been disheartening to watch our communities, and even our own families, torn apart by the wedges being deliberately driven between us.

But since Biden’s announcement on July 21, I’m starting to experience a new and wonderful sensation: Hope.

And it isn’t just me; I’m hearing it from everyone I know. For the first time in eight years, it feels like the tide is turning. It finally feels like those who truly care about our country, about democracy, about fairness and civility, have a chance to take back our communities and our country.

But none of it is going to happen by magic. It’s going to take a lot of hard work. This is our time; this is our challenge; this is our duty. The record-breaking fundraising and volunteer numbers coming out of the Kamala Harris campaign headquarters are a measure of the huge wave of enthusiasm sweeping the country to turn the tide against Project 2025 and the rest of the MAGA agenda. These huge numbers are especially important because fully two-thirds of the donations are from grassroots first-time donors, not billionaires. And the number of first-time volunteers signing up to help is off the charts.

We have fewer than three months before the November election, and our job is to turn out the vote in massive numbers that cannot be questioned or overturned. But this election isn’t just about the presidency. It’s also about the House and the Senate, about state legislatures, about local and state ballot initiatives, about local school boards, mayors, and other local elected officials. We’re already being bombarded with campaign ads of all sorts, and constant pleas to support campaigns.

Whew. It’s a lot.

Take a deep breath. Then let’s collectively roll up our sleeves and get this done. There are many ways to help, from volunteering for specific campaigns, to supporting campaigns financially, to supporting more general initiatives. I could list dozens of great websites here (no, really, I can’t), but will limit myself today to just a couple that are focused on getting out the vote. And over the next few weeks, I will list more. Since getting out the vote will be crucial, may I suggest the organization Vote (https://www.vote.org/) a nonpartisan nonprofit that provides online voter guides for every state, including voter registration forms, absentee ballot applications, information on deadlines, directions to polling places, and ID and residency requirements. To help with the presidential election, go to https://bit.ly/3Yxok19

And to help queer the vote, read on for ways that the LGBTQ+ community is helping the cause.

Drag Out the Vote

One of my favorite GOTV (get-out-the-vote) organizations is VoteRiders, a nonpartisan nonprofit that works hard to ensure that all U.S. citizens over 18 years old are able to exercise their right to vote. Since every state has different voter registration laws and ID requirements, they partner with hundreds of organizations across the country to make sure that everyone has the correct information they need in order to vote.

During Pride Month they announced a partnership specifically designed to help LGBTQ+ voters: Drag Out the Vote. By partnering with Drag Out the Vote, VoteRiders is hoping to increase LGBTQ+ participation in elections, and help them overcome any barriers they may encounter in registering to vote.

Formally founded in 2019, Drag Out the Vote uses Drag Ambassadors to share social media content that helps their LGBTQ+ followers learn about voter ID requirements. VoteRiders can then help them get their ID, particularly if they need one that reflects their preferred name and gender marker. Many voter ID requirements are specifically designed not to enhance ballot box security, but to put up barriers to prevent specific populations from voting. Republican-controlled state legislatures have become adept at making voting more challenging for voters who traditionally tend to vote Democratic: students, seniors, people of color, LGBTQ+. Drag Out the Vote’s Drag Ambassadors engage and educate their families, friends, and fans. Until this year, their work has been primarily through social media and digital events, but this crucial election year they are looking to expand their ambassador program, and transition to more in-person events. This is a great way to get involved, increase voter turnout, and promote LGBTQ+-friendly legislation. For more info:

https://dragoutthevote.org/

https://www.voteriders.org/

Harvey Milk Photo Center’s Annual Show

It’s time again for the Harvey Milk Photo Center’s Annual Member, Staff & Volunteer Show. Featuring over 75 photographers and 150 pieces, this annual event showcases the best work of the photographers who create their work in the darkrooms and digital lab at the photo center. Curated by the staff, members, and volunteers, the show covers a broad range of subject matter.

The Harvey Milk Photo Center is an important resource for local photographers. Serving the community since 1940, it includes a full digital lab, and the oldest and largest community wet darkroom in the U.S.

You can catch the Opening Reception on August 17 from 2–4 pm, and the exhibit runs through September 28. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For visiting hours, go to their website: https://tinyurl.com/HMPC24

Save the Date – It’s Going to Be Fabulous!

Details are coming soon, I promise, but in the meantime, save October 11. It is not only National Coming Out Day, but also Cleve Jones’ 70th birthday. And there is going to be an epic party! Stay tuned for details.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

In Case You Missed It

Published on August 8, 2024