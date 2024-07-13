Youth Vote: Measure QQ Comes to Life

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Counsilmember at Large–

On November 3, 2020, Oakland voters passed Measure QQ, which amended the city charter to allow the city council to pass an ordinance to allow 16- and 17-year-olds, who are otherwise eligible to vote under state law, to vote for the Office of School Board Director. By allowing youth to vote for school board members, they can have a say in who governs this vital aspect of their lives and increase civic engagement.

In November 2021, the city council passed Resolution No. 88907, which requested that the Alameda County Registrar of Voters take all steps necessary, including but not limited to updating its DIMS Election Management System, to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to register to vote and participate in ranked choice voting in the elections of Oakland school board directors. On May 21, 2024, the Oakland City Council approved Resolution No. 90253, authorizing the reimbursement of costs required for Alameda County to update its DIMS Election Management system with its vendor, based on Oakland’s proportionate share of pre-registered youth voters.

On July 2, 2024, I, along with the Office of the City Clerk, Council President Fortunato Bas, and Councilmember Reid, co-sponsored legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote for school board directors as early as November 2024. Final Passage would come with the second reading that will take place during the council meeting on July 16, 2024.

I have supported this effort from the start. I have seen firsthand the intelligence, leadership, and civic engagement of the youth who have fought for the right to determine the leadership of the Oakland Unified School District. I, like the students, was disappointed when we were repeatedly told that Measure QQ, which passed with support of two-thirds of the voters in 2020, couldn’t be implemented over a period of three years. Berkeley, another city in Alameda County, also passed a ballot measure to enable youth voting for their school board in 2016. So, their youth have been waiting even longer for the opportunity to cast their ballots.

But the youth persevered with their advocacy and wouldn’t accept anything less than the vote. And now the city council has taken the next step to make that happen and seek full implementation by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if this Youth Vote initiative could help build future adults who will engage in a lifetime of voting, civic engagement, and community leadership?

